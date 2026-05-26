India

SC refuses to grant urgent hearing on plea seeking complete ban on cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid

Refusing to grant urgent hearing, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks."
A view of the Supreme Court of India premises in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court of India premises in New Delhi.(Photo | ANI, FILE)
TNIE online desk
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing on a plea seeking implementation of the law imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter, ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) festival celebrated by Muslims.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

The plea sought directions to enforce a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and its progeny.

Refusing to grant urgent hearing, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks."

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing.

"Day after tomorrow is Bakrid. This is a plea to seek implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. If this can be listed tomorrow," Sinha said.

The plea also sought a direction to state governments to notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses in each and every state in accordance with law.

(With inputs from PTI)

Supreme Court
cow slaughter
Hindu Mahasabha
Eid al-Adha