SC refuses to grant urgent hearing on plea seeking complete ban on cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing on a plea seeking implementation of the law imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter, ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) festival celebrated by Muslims.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

The plea sought directions to enforce a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and its progeny.

Refusing to grant urgent hearing, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks."

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing.

"Day after tomorrow is Bakrid. This is a plea to seek implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. If this can be listed tomorrow," Sinha said.

The plea also sought a direction to state governments to notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses in each and every state in accordance with law.

(With inputs from PTI)