SC to deliver verdict on EC’s authority to conduct SIR exercise today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various States.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V M Pancholi, had reserved its verdict on January 29 and will pronounce the judgment on Wednesday.

The top court will decide whether the Election Commission has the power to conduct the SIR exercise in its present form under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the related rules.

The batch of petitions, filed in June last year following the ECI’s decision to conduct the SIR exercise in Bihar and other States, includes pleas filed by NGOs such as the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), political activist Yogendra Yadav, Mahua Moitra (Trinamool Congress MP), Manoj Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal MP), K C Venugopal (Congress MP), Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party MP), Mujahid Alam, the National Federation for Indian Women (NFIW), and others.