CBI records statements of Twisha kin, conducts matrimonial home study

BHOPAL: Hours after taking over the probe into the May 12 alleged dowry death of model-actor Twisha Sharma, a team of CBI Special Crime Unit-III from Delhi started investigations on the ground in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

The CBI team comprising two female sleuths conducted a study of the crime scene – the terrace of Twisha’s matrimonial house in the Katara Hills area, where the 33-year-old Twisha was allegedly found hanging to death on the night of May 12. The team also analysed other parts of the house.

Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala and husband Samarth are both accused in the suspected dowry death case registered by the CBI on Monday evening on the basis of the Bhopal Police’s FIR in the case, which was registered on May 15.

After Twisha’s matrimonial house in Katara Hills area, the CBI team drove around 25 km to the 3 EME Centre of the Indian Army, where they met Twisha’s parents, army officer brother Major Harshit Sharma and recorded their statements.

The CBI team stood at the Kurukshetra officer’s mess of the 3 EME Centre in Bhopal’s Bairagarh area for around two and half hours.

Subsequently, the Bhopal Police’s SIT formally handed over the case diary and investigation-related records, including forensic analysis documents, post-mortem reports, witness statements and digital evidence, to the CBI team.

A source privy to Tuesday’s developments claimed that the CBI team wasn’t satisfied with the head of Katara Hills Police Station, particularly as the documents weren’t arranged in the right sequence. The team is believed to have conveyed some procedural lapses in investigations. If the CBI wants to interrogate Samarth in its custody, it will have to move a plea before the special CBI court.