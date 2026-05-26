Twisha Sharma's death probe: CBI team reaches her in-laws' residence in Bhopal

A CBI team on Tuesday reached the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh in Bhopal as part of a probe into the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, a police official said.

The team, comprising some women personnel, was seen entering Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area, with several media persons following them, but they were prevented from entering the house.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12, and registered an FIR against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The agency sent a Special Crime Unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

The CBI has re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.