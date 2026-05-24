Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal 12 days after death, second autopsy amid dowry harassment probe

Former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who died at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 amid allegations of dowry harassment, was cremated on Sunday after a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi conducted a second postmortem on her body.

The last rites were performed at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal after 5 pm, 12 days after her death. Twisha’s mother and other family members were seen grieving as the funeral rituals were carried out.

"Today, we are going to bid farewell to a daughter, a sister, a friend and an innocent life. The daughter who had begun a new phase of life with dreams has left us all too soon. The vacant eyes of parents, shattered dreams, and every passing moment spent waiting for justice raise a silent question before society," Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, told PTI earlier in the day.

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

The police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh on charges of harassment for dowry.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.

(With inputs from PTI)