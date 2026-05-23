Twisha Sharma death case: Bhopal Police to probe who helped Samarth Singh stay in hiding after FIR

BHOPAL: Bhopal Police are tracking all those who allegedly helped actor-model Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, remain in hiding for more than a week after he and his mother, Giribala Singh, were booked in connection with Twisha’s alleged dowry death on May 12.

Confirming it, the Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday, “During the police remand, he (Samarth) will also be questioned as to where he was hiding in the last few days. Based on his replies and their verification, those who helped him stay in hiding, will be identified. Legal action will be initiated against those persons subsequently.”

Since a case of Twisha’s dowry death was registered at Bhopal’s Katara Hills police station on May 15 against Samarth and retired judge mother Giribala Singh, Samarth has been on the run.

While a bounty of Rs 30,000 was declared by the Bhopal police commissioner for his arrest, a lookout circular too was issued against him.

“Samarth and his ex-judge mother have close contacts with powerful and influential people in administration, police and judiciary of MP. This has been revealed by the duo’s CDR submitted by their legal team before the local court recently. In such a case, it needs to be probed, who all helped Samarth to be in hiding for 7-10 days. It’s possible those forming part of official machinery in MP, might have helped him be in hiding for so many days. It’s essential to find all those individuals and act particularly against those who are found to be government staffers/officials,” young advocate Shubhank Dixit, who is part of Twisha’s father’s legal team said on Saturday.

“While being in hiding, it’s possible that Samarth might have destroyed critical evidence of the crime. So all those who helped them stay in hiding, need to be identified and booked as co-accused for criminal conspiracy and crime with common intent,” Dixit said.

Importantly, Twisha’s maternal family, recently made public a list of around 40 mobile phone numbers with whom Samarth Singh and mother Giribala Singh had allegedly been in contact on May 12 and 13. Twisha’s kin claims that many of those cell-phone numbers are held by bureaucrats, judges, police officers and doctors.