Twisha Sharma death case: Husband sent to 7-day police remand; AIIMS-Delhi team to conduct second autopsy on Sunday

BHOPAL: A court in Bhopal on Saturday sent Samarth Singh, husband of actor-model Twisha Sharma and an accused in her alleged dowry death case, to seven days of police remand till May 29.

Singh was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anudita Gupta by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bhopal Police, less than 24 hours after he was taken into custody from the Jabalpur District Court premises following his failed attempt to surrender there. The court also ordered the seizure of his passport, which was submitted by his counsel.

A lawyer by profession and son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, Samarth had been absconding since the Katara Hills Police registered a dowry death and harassment case against him and his mother on May 15 in connection with Twisha Sharma’s death.

Unable to trace him, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had initially announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest, later increasing it to Rs 30,000. A lookout circular was also issued against him.

While Giribala Singh secured anticipatory bail from a Bhopal district court on May 15, Samarth’s plea for similar relief was rejected on May 18. He later moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail but withdrew the plea on Friday. The High Court then allowed him to surrender either before the trial court in Bhopal or before the investigating officer in the state capital.

After remaining untraceable for over a week, Samarth appeared at the Jabalpur District Court on Friday afternoon and attempted to surrender there. However, the court directed him to surrender in Bhopal in line with the High Court’s order, following which police took him into custody from the court premises and brought him to Bhopal overnight.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.