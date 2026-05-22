Madhya Pradesh govt proposes to transfer Twisha Sharma dowry death probe to CBI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday proposed transferring the case related to the death of Noida woman Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a notification, the state government said it "it proposes to transfer this (Twisha case) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe".

The notification has been issued by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu, an official said.

Meanwhile, Twisha's family filed a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking a second post-mortem, citing flaws in the first one conducted by AIIMS Bhopal.

The family's appeal to the high court comes two days after a lower court turned down their plea.

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, prompting a dowry death and harassment case against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.

The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death.

Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the incident.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

(With inputs from PTI)