Twisha Sharma family seeks second post-mortem, CBI probe amid questions in death case

The family of the young model and actress Twisha Sharma has reportedly demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi after lapses have emerged from the post-mortem proceedings at AIIMS Bhopal. The family has also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to a report, a nylon belt, which police say was recovered from the scene of her death, could have played a crucial role in establishing the exact cause and manner of death, but the investigating officer failed to produce the belt allegedly used for hanging before the doctors during the post mortem examination.

The report noted that questions don't end with the missing belt. There are also serious discrepancies in the police FIR in the case. Twisha's age is mentioned as 31 years in one section of the FIR and 33 years in another.

On Monday, Bhopal Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of her absconding husband, lawyer Samarth Singh.

Son of a retired Bhopal district and sessions court judge Giribala Singh, Samarth has been on the run since the case was registered at Katara Hills police station following Twisha’s death on May 12.

Police have reportedly written to the passport office seeking suspension of his passport and issuance of an alert to prevent Samarth from leaving the country.