Twisha Sharma family seeks second post-mortem, CBI probe amid questions in death case

The family of the young model and actress Twisha Sharma has reportedly demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi after lapses have emerged from the post-mortem proceedings at AIIMS Bhopal. The family has also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to a report, a nylon belt, which police say was recovered from the scene of her death, could have played a crucial role in establishing the exact cause and manner of death, but the investigating officer failed to produce the belt allegedly used for hanging before the doctors during the post mortem examination.
The report noted that questions don't end with the missing belt. There are also serious discrepancies in the police FIR in the case. Twisha's age is mentioned as 31 years in one section of the FIR and 33 years in another.
On Monday, Bhopal Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of her absconding husband, lawyer Samarth Singh.
Son of a retired Bhopal district and sessions court judge Giribala Singh, Samarth has been on the run since the case was registered at Katara Hills police station following Twisha’s death on May 12.
Police have reportedly written to the passport office seeking suspension of his passport and issuance of an alert to prevent Samarth from leaving the country.
Twisha, an MBA graduate, former Miss Pune, Telugu film actor and model, had met Samarth through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025 after approval from both families.
She was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area and was rushed to hospital by Samarth and neighbours, but was declared dead on arrival.
While Giribala Singh has claimed that Twisha died by suicide, her family from Noida has alleged that she was murdered over dowry harassment.
Meanwhile, the parents of Twisha Sharma on Tuesday rejected her mother-in-law's allegations that she was a drug addict and suffered from mental illness.
Rejecting retired judge Giribala Singh's claims as "character assassination", the Noida-based family demanded answers from the accused about Twisha's death at her marital home.
A local court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh, following which Bhopal police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Following the court order, Giribala Singh addressed a press conference, alleging that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric counselling and taking medicines, generally prescribed to schizophrenia patients.
Talking to PTI Videos, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "Because the girl is dead now, they think they can say anything against her and shift the blame."
The accused must prove their allegations in court, he added.
Navnidhi Sharma said that publicly defaming a deceased woman is a serious offence, and is especially "shameful" coming from a person who held a high judicial office.
Describing his daughter as a dynamic, career-oriented, and highly educated woman, he hit back at the schizophrenia claims.
"If my daughter had been schizophrenic, then what should be said about Giribala Singh, who killed such a good daughter in her own house?" Twisha's mother, Rekha Sharma, denied allegations that the family was financially dependent on her, or that Giribala Singh had given nearly Rs 8 lakh to their daughter over the last five months and that Rs 5 lakh from this was transferred to their son.
"We never had any shortage of money. The only issue was that her in-laws were trying to sabotage her career," she alleged, slamming claims that they had pushed Twisha into the glamour industry too young and abandoned her.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged dowry death, is currently scanning CCTV footage, call logs, and digital footprints to locate Twisha's absconding husband.
(With inputs from PTI)