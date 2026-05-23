Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Husband of model-turned-actor brought to Bhopal, police to seek remand

Soon after his arrest in connection with the death of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, her husband Samarth Singh was brought to Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday. Officials said police would seek his custodial remand for further questioning in the case.

Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am, police sources said.

"He will be produced before the court today, and police will seek his remand for interrogation," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death.

Singh, who had been on the run for more than a week after an FIR was registered against him and his mother, withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday, and appeared at the Jabalpur district court to surrender.

He was arrested outside the court premises.

Asked about the state government's recommendation for a CBI probe, Commissioner Kumar said local police would continue the investigation until the central agency formally takes over the case.