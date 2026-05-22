Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband taken into custody after failed attempt to surrender

Samarth Singh, the husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma, who had been absconding after her death last week in Bhopal, was taken into custody by the police after a failed attempt to surrender before Jabalpur District Court.

At around 5 pm, Samarth Singh, wearing a cap, dark sunglasses and a face mask, arrived at the Jabalpur District Court to surrender, a few hours after withdrawing his application for anticipatory bail from the MP High Court.

With the withdrawal of the application, Singh was left with no other option but to surrender.

"Samarth Singh has reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender," his lawyer Mrigendra Singh said.

However, the Jabalpur District Judge did not allow the surrender and instead asked him to surrender in Bhopal (in line with the MPHC order).

Following this, Samarth remained in the court premises for around 40 minutes, particularly in the local bar association’s chamber, even after being confronted by journalists and the advocate of Twisha’s parents.

A Bhopal Police team, already in Jabalpur earlier in the day for hearings in the HC related to multiple petitions in the same case, later took Samarth into custody with the help of local police and left for Bhopal, around 315 km away, to produce him in the case.

“He cannot surrender in Jabalpur, the MPHC has directed him to surrender either before the trial court in Bhopal or before the investigating officer in the case, also in the MP capital," said Anurag Srivastava, the lawyer for Twisha’s family.

"Even after the Jabalpur District Judge disallowed his surrender and left his court, Samarth remained seated in that courtroom with the lights off, but with the fans and air conditioner on. When questioned by local journalists and me about how a person wanted in a case and facing a lookout circular be seated there, those accompanying him, including some local advocates, took them to another building despite our opposition and remained seated in a room, possibly allotted to the local bar association,” he added.

Samarth had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the high court comprising Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh, his counsel Jaydeep Kaurav said.