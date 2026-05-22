Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh HC allows second postmortem; husband withdraws bail plea

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed a second postmortem examination of Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman whose family alleges she was harassed for dowry before her death last week. The order came on a petition filed by her father, Navnidhi Sharma.

According to Twisha's family lawyer, the HC has directed the state government to arrange for a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi to travel to Bhopal to conduct the examination. The family approached the high court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.

The High Court also directed that the second post-mortem examination be videographed.

Meanwhile, Twisha's absconding husband Samarth Singh has withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed in the high court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state before the High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur during the hearing of multiple petitions related to the alleged dowry death case, supported Twisha’s father’s plea.

Mehta, however, clarified that the state’s support for the petition should not be construed as doubting the competence of the doctors who conducted the first post-mortem at AIIMS-Bhopal on May 13.

A team of doctors had conducted the first autopsy a day after Twisha was allegedly found hanging on the terrace of her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

Based on the findings of the first post-mortem, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had stated that the report strongly suggested death by suicide and not murder.

Twisha’s family, however, rejected the findings, alleging several lapses in the autopsy process. They claimed the investigating team failed to submit the belt or band allegedly used in the hanging during the May 13 examination and also raised concerns over multiple injuries mentioned in the report.

The family had earlier approached a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Bhopal on May 20 seeking permission for a second post-mortem at AIIMS-Delhi. The court dismissed the plea, citing jurisdictional limitations.