Gurugram cracks down on alleged unauthorised shops in Chakkarpur after SC intervention

The Gurugram district administration has begun action against alleged unauthorised shops and commercial structures operating on licensed colony land in Chakkarpur village, after earlier demolition drives targeting encroachments and illegal constructions across the city.

The move follows observations made by the Supreme Court earlier this month while hearing a contempt petition linked to the disputed land parcel. The court had said arbitration proceedings between private parties could not prevent statutory action against allegedly unauthorised constructions and directed the district town planning (DTCP) department to proceed under provisions of the HDRUA Act.

Questioning relief granted by an appellate authority that had stayed coercive action during the arbitration proceedings, the court said the arbitral tribunal was examining competing claims over the land, not the legality of structures allegedly built on it. The bench directed the district town planner to proceed in accordance with the law and asked for the arbitration proceedings to be concluded expeditiously.

In a speaking order issued on Monday, the District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram, directed landowners Dalbir Singh and Charan Singh, along with Rajdarbar Iconic Ventures Private Limited, to remove alleged violations and restore the land within 15 days, failing which coercive action would be initiated under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRUA) Act, 1975.