SC allows Manipur government to appoint DGP from outside state cadre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Manipur government to appoint the director general of police from outside the state cadre.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi noted that term of current DGP Rajiv Singh, IPS officer of Tripura cadre, is coming to an end on May 31.

"In the peculiar facts and circumstances prevailing in the State, the prayer has been made to appoint the Director General of Police from outside Manipur cadre. We find merit in the prayer. The application is allowed. The State of Manipur is permitted to appoint the DGP from outside Manipur Cadre," the bench said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that from amongst the eligible candidates, "we are not able to find the person of that competence".

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that Singh is retiring on May 31 and there is an urgent direction required for appointment of DGP.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Manipur briefly narrating the unprecedented ethnic and civil unrest that has taken place in the state and seeking appointment of DGP.