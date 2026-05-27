Trial in Manipur ethnic violence cases needs to be expedited: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the ongoing trial in the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence needs to be expedited and sought a status report from authorities.

Ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3, 2025, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts.

The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence claimed over 260 lives and left thousands of people displaced.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that, according to a SIT report, chargesheets had been filed in 207 cases against more than 400 accused.

The bench was hearing a plea of CBI against the grant of bail by the Gauhati High Court to two accused, Arun Khundongbam and Nameirakpam Kiran Meitei, who allegedly gangraped the victims and paraded them naked.

"We are of the view that the ongoing trial needs to be expedited. We have asked the CBI and others to provide legal aid counsel who are well-versed in Manipuri to counsel the victimss. The status of the ongoing trial must be filed in the next hearing," it said.

At the outset, the bench said that the matter was to be heard regarding the issue of providing legal aid to victims' families and that it would not interfere with other issues.

Referring to a CBI report, the bench said that 20 chargesheets had been filed and trials had commenced in 16 cases, while, according to the SIT status report, chargesheets had been filed in 207 cases against over 400 accused.