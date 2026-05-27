SC Collegium recommends elevation of four HC CJs, senior advocate V Mohana as SC judges

In an important development, the Supreme Court Collegium, in meetings held on May 22 and 27, has recommended the elevation of five persons as judges of the Supreme Court, including four sitting Chief Justices of High Courts and senior advocate V. Mohana.

The recommendations were made during meetings of the apex court Collegium held on May 22 and May 27.

The names recommended by the Collegium are: Justice Sheel Nagu, presently Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh; and senior advocate V Mohana.

It is notable that no woman judge has been appointed to the Supreme Court since August 2021.

Recently, the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court was increased to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, with the addition of four posts to help address pendency of cases. The court currently has 32 judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice of India, is the apex body responsible for recommending appointments, elevations and transfers of judges in the Supreme Court and various High Courts.