Bangladesh Ebola outbreak triggers high alert in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana border districts

RANCHI: The Jharkhand health department has placed the Santhal Pargana division on high alert and intensified surveillance along border areas following reports of an Ebola outbreak in Bangladesh that has allegedly killed over 500 children.

Ranchi: With Bangladesh facing a deadly Ebola outbreak that has already killed over 500 children, the Jharkhand health department has been put on high alert and has increased health surveillance, particularly in the districts falling under the Santhal Pargana division.

Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari has directed RIMS and Sadar Hospital in Ranchi to remain prepared to treat Ebola.

Ansari stated that a review meeting was held to address the matter. RIMS and Sadar Hospital have been instructed to keep a certain number of beds vacant so that treatment can be initiated immediately if any suspected Ebola case arrives.

He further informed that a special six-bed isolation ward has been set up and kept ready at RIMS.

Meanwhile, the health department has launched a special awareness campaign on measles in Santhal Pargana and issued directives to health officials to ensure any potential situation is handled promptly.