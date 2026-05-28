'Creativity, innovation essential': Scholar Danino warns against fear in textbook writing after NCERT row

NEW DELHI: Raising broader concerns over academic freedom after a controversy surrounding a now-removed NCERT Class 8 textbook chapter on the judiciary, academic Michel Danino on Wednesday said the Supreme Court orders in the matter could have a "chilling effect" on present and future textbook writers and may discourage innovation in school education.

A Padma Shri awardee, French-born Indian scholar Danino was the chairperson of the curricular group tasked with drafting social science textbooks for the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Danino was one of the three NCERT academics, the other two being Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar, who were barred for life by the Supreme Court over a controversial chapter on judiciary in the Class 8 social science text book, before the top court modified its order and left it open to the Centre, states, Union territories, public universities and institutions to take an independent decision on the issue.

In an interview with PTI, Danino said several commentators, editorials and academics have used the phrase "chilling effect" while discussing the aftermath of the two Supreme Court orders passed on February 26 and March 11.

"What the Supreme Court bench has done will have a chilling effect on present and future textbook writers. They will not feel so free to innovate," Danino said, adding that "creativity and innovation are absolutely essential" if India wants to create a new generation of textbooks.

Referring to the promises made under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Danino said the government had repeatedly spoken about bringing a "revolution" in school education, but such a transformation would not be possible if textbook writers were "scared at every single sentence of what objections people might raise".

"Let us hope that this chilling effect doesn't become permanent," he said.

Although the Supreme Court had observed in its earlier order that it did not want to infringe on academic freedom, "indirectly, the orders it passed will have an intimidating effect", the scholar claimed.