Government told to reply on CBSE’s three-language policy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought detailed responses of the Centre, CBSE and the NCERT after hearing the plea challenging the mandate on three languages, including two regional languages for students from Classes VI to IX.

While agreeing to examine a plea challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, for Class IX students beginning July 1, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the Centre, CBSE and the NCERT and sought their replies within two weeks.

According to a recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1. “We need a detailed reply from the respondents, as the logistical concerns arising from the implementation of the policy would require closer examination,” the bench noted.