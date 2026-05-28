Jharkhand on high alert after Centre issues Ebola advisory

RANCHI: Following a Central government alert on the Ebola virus, the Jharkhand government has intensified preparedness and precautionary measures across the state. Health Minister Irfan Ansari has directed RIMS and the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi to remain prepared for the treatment of Ebola patients.

Ansari said a review meeting was held to address the matter. RIMS and the Sadar Hospital have been instructed to keep a certain number of beds vacant so that treatment can begin immediately if any suspected Ebola case is reported. He further informed that a special six-bed isolation ward has been set up and kept ready at RIMS.

Jharkhand currently does not have a laboratory for Ebola testing. In case any suspected patient is identified, samples will be safely transported to the National Institute of Virology for confirmation and examination.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry recently held a virtual review meeting with District Surveillance Departments across Jharkhand to assess the state’s preparedness and preventive measures.

Central health authorities directed all districts to maintain strict surveillance of travellers arriving from Ebola-affected nations in Central and West Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, where fresh outbreaks have recently been confirmed by the World Health Organization.

The Government of India has also issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens travelling to or residing in Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, urging them to remain vigilant and immediately report any symptoms related to the disease.