SC dismisses SLP after woman says she does not wish to live with petitioner

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) concerning an interfaith live in relationship after the detenue personally appeared before the Court and stated that she did not wish to live with the petitioner.

A Bench comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh had earlier directed the Gujarat Police to produce the detenue before the Court on May 27 following concerns raised by the petitioner regarding the voluntariness of her earlier statement before the Gujarat High Court and allegations that she could be forcibly taken to Australia.

In compliance with the apex court’s earlier order, the detenue, her mother and a lady constable from the Gujarat Police appeared before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the detenue submitted before the Court that she was not willing to live with the petitioner, who is allegedly her boyfriend, and wished to stay away from him.

Taking her statement on record, the Supreme Court accepted her submission and dismissed the SLP.

The matter arose from a petition filed by Smit Karimbhai Daredia, who had challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order dated April 27, 2026. The case involved a Muslim man and a Sindhi woman who were allegedly in a live in relationship opposed by the woman’s family.

The petitioner, Daredia, was represented by Suvidutt M S, Advocate on Record (AOR), in the apex court.

Daredia submitted that it was factually incorrect that the detenue had given a voluntary statement before the High Court and alleged that it had been made under duress, as could allegedly be seen from a subsequent phone conversation with the petitioner.

"Till the final disposal of the present SLP, this Court be pleased to stay the operation and effect of the impugned judgment/final order dated April 27, passed by the High Court of Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The court must ascertain her free will and whereabouts in a secure and independent environment, free from any coercion, undue influence, pressure or intimidation, and ensure that she is not forcibly removed from the jurisdiction of this Court or sent abroad against her will, and further direct the concerned authorities to ensure her safety, security and protection of her fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India during the pendency of the present SLP," the plea stated.