Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound charter flight diverted to Jaipur amid heavy rains at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: A chartered flight carrying former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from HAL Airport, Bengaluru, to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday evening after heavy rains disrupted operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing delays in the VIP movement.

Three hours after the diversion, the flight had still not taken off from Jaipur to Delhi.

Siddaramaiah was on board a chartered Embraer aircraft along with five other senior party leaders, said airport sources.

“It was a safe landing with no issues. The flight was only diverted to Jaipur International Airport due to heavy rains lashing the Delhi airport,” a source said.