Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound charter flight diverted to Jaipur amid heavy rains at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: A chartered flight carrying former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from HAL Airport, Bengaluru, to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday evening after heavy rains disrupted operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing delays in the VIP movement.
Three hours after the diversion, the flight had still not taken off from Jaipur to Delhi.
Siddaramaiah was on board a chartered Embraer aircraft along with five other senior party leaders, said airport sources.
“It was a safe landing with no issues. The flight was only diverted to Jaipur International Airport due to heavy rains lashing the Delhi airport,” a source said.
The Congress leader was on his way to Delhi to meet the party high command after tendering his resignation as Chief Minister to the Karnataka Governor.
An official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said Ministers K J George, Bairathi Suresh, legal advisor Ponnana, Legislative Council Member and Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt were on board the flight.
After a week of scorching heat, Delhi witnessed a sudden, heavy downpour on Thursday after 6 pm. The airport issued an advisory cautioning the public to expect flight diversions. An Air India flight from Coimbatore to Delhi was also diverted to Jaipur.
According to another airport source, the non-scheduled flight landed at 7.55 pm. “It has not taken off upto 9.35 pm. Since VIPs are involved, no chances will be taken. The wait is on until the weather in Delhi airport is fully clear,” the source said. “It is likely to take some more time,” he added.