Karnataka Congress likely to hold CLP meet on Saturday, followed by new CM’s swearing-in

BENGALURU: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is likely to be convened on Saturday, followed by the swearing-in of the new chief minister and cabinet the same day.

However, there is also a possibility of the ceremony being held on Sunday as it depends on CM-designate D K Shivakumar finding an auspicious time from his personal astrologer, sources said.

Apart from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

If the high command gives its nod for a full-fledged cabinet, the swearing-in is likely to be held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha — a legacy associated with former chief ministers late Ramakrishna Hegde and later S M Krishna, which Shivakumar reportedly wishes to follow.

However, with the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls approaching, the high command may opt for a partial cabinet while keeping some berths vacant. Analysts believe a full-fledged cabinet could trigger dissidence among disgruntled MLAs denied ministerial positions, which opposition parties may attempt to exploit during the Rajya Sabha elections through cross-voting.

If only a partial cabinet is sworn in, the ceremony is likely to be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing a joint press conference alongside CM-designate and current Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday, clarified that he has no intention of shifting to national politics despite Rahul Gandhi offering him a Rajya Sabha seat.

“I have very humbly declined and said no. I have no interest in national politics; I am staying right here in state politics. The people have elected me for a five-year term, and there are still two years left. Until then, my focus is entirely on being there for the people of Karnataka and the people of my constituency,” he said.