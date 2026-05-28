LIVE | Siddaramaiah tenders resignation as Karnataka CM; declines RS seat

“I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister’s post,” Siddaramaiah said after submitting his resignation to the Governor’s office.

Addressing the media later, Siddaramaiah said he was “making way for the next CM”.

"Since Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in city, I gave my resignation letter to his special secretary," Siddaramaiah clarified.

He added that he is fully confident that the Governor will accept the resignation when he returns.

"We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)".

"I neither chased money nor craved for building properties, my political life is an open book," Siddaramaiah said emotionally while addressing the press.

He further expressed his gratitude to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said that the high command directed him two days ago to step down.

"I had said time and again that I will resign whenever high command tells me," he added.

Stating the list of achievements by his government, Siddaramaiah said, "I haven't deviated from promises I made".

He further alleged that the Opposition built many false narratives against him.