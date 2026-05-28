Karnataka

LIVE | Siddaramaiah tenders resignation as Karnataka CM; declines RS seat

Addressing a press conference after tendering his resignation, he said that he will continue in active state politics.
Siddaramiah addressing a press conference after tendering his resignation.
Siddaramiah addressing a press conference after tendering his resignation.(Photo | Express)
TNIE online desk

Siddaramaiah departs for Delhi

After tendering his resignation and leaving Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah is set to arrive in New Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah declines RS seat, cites no interest in national politics

Addressing the press conference, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress top brass had offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, which he declined.

"I politely declined it as I have no interest in national politics," Siddaramaiah said.

In the press conference, he added that he will continue to fight against those working against the constitution.

"I will fight against communal forces till my last breath," Siddaramaiah added.

Of 550 promises made, about 300 have been fulfilled so far along with five guarantees: Siddaramaiah

'Making way for next CM': Siddaramaiah addresses press after tendering resignation

“I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister’s post,” Siddaramaiah said after submitting his resignation to the Governor’s office.

Addressing the media later, Siddaramaiah said he was “making way for the next CM”.

"Since Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in city, I gave my resignation letter to his special secretary," Siddaramaiah clarified.

He added that he is fully confident that the Governor will accept the resignation when he returns.

"We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)".

"I neither chased money nor craved for building properties, my political life is an open book," Siddaramaiah said emotionally while addressing the press.

He further expressed his gratitude to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said that the high command directed him two days ago to step down.

"I had said time and again that I will resign whenever high command tells me," he added.

Stating the list of achievements by his government, Siddaramaiah said, "I haven't deviated from promises I made".

He further alleged that the Opposition built many false narratives against him.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tenders resignation

Karnataka governor to reach Bengaluru today: Reports

According to reports, Karnataka Governor Gehlot will return to Bengaluru at 7:30 pm today to accept the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot travelled to Mumbai from Bengaluru following reports of ill-health of a close relative.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaches Lok Bhavan, to resign shortly

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah left his official residence in a private Range Rover for Lok Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor’s Secretary Prabhu Shankar.

His convoy was accompanied by Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and several senior ministers.

Scenes of high drama unfolded outside the residence as supporters stopped Siddaramaiah’s vehicle, urging him not to resign.

The vehicle carrying Siddaramaiah was driven by minister Byrathi Suresh.

Siddaramaiah leaves for Lok Bhavan to tender resignation

DK Shivakumar arrives at Siddaramaiah’s residence

Siddaramaiah likely to leave for Delhi this evening to meet Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said that meetings in Delhi are likely to focus on the selection of new ministers and Rajya Sabha-related discussions.

READ FULL REPORT HERE.

There is no point of dissent anywhere, says Minister Patil

Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil on Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and also disclosed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be his successor.

After taking part in the breakfast meeting with the chief minister, Patil said that Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation and the proposed change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command.

The minister told reporters, "The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign. There is no point of dissent anywhere.

It is unanimous and everyone is agreeable to whatever the high command has said.

‘Unity is our strength,’ says Karnataka Congress

The Congress state unit on Thursday shared images of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar embracing each other.

“That day, this day, forever.Unity is our strength! Public service is our eternal commitment!” the Karnataka Congress posted on X.

Siddaramaiah backs Shivakumar as next Karnataka CM

Sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s name for the top post during the meeting with party leaders, indicating that Shivakumar will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah to address press at 3 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the Lok Bhavan at 2:30 pm and will address the press today at 3:00 pm.

The move comes after Siddaramaiah during the Breakfast meting announced his decision to step down.

Summary

Karnataka is set for a leadership change after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post after informing the cabinet ministers of the decision.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to take over as the next chief minister.

The resignation process moved ahead as planned despite Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot being away from Bengaluru.

Gehlot is expected to return to the city at 7:30 pm today to formally accept Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

The Governor had travelled to Mumbai from Bengaluru following reports of a close relative’s ill health.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka congress
DK Shivakumar

Key Events

Of 550 promises made, about 300 have been fulfilled so far along with five guarantees: Siddaramaiah

'Making way for next CM': Siddaramaiah addresses press after tendering resignation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tenders resignation

Karnataka governor to reach Bengaluru today: Reports

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