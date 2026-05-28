Siddaramaiah informs cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down as Karnataka Chief Minister

Amid growing speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down during the breakfast meeting hosted at his official residence on Thursday.

His current deputy and possible successor, D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues attended the breakfast meeting.

Photos shared by the Chief Minister’s Office showed Siddaramaiah embracing Shivakumar. In another image, Shivakumar was seen seeking Siddaramaiah’s blessings by touching his feet.

Ministers including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil also attended the meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence under heightened security arrangements.

According to CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor's appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.

However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who he has left for his native, Indore, for personal reasons.

Discussions over a possible transition have periodically surfaced since the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its tenure in Karnataka.

The Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, had held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, both jointly and separately in Delhi recently.

While some reports claim the Congress high command may be leaning towards a change and has conveyed its position to Siddaramaiah, the party has publicly rejected such suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities warned the Congress and its high command that the party will face consequences if Siddaramaiah is replaced.

Asserting that Congress came to power because of the support of backward class and AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities, federation leaders said there is no other leader of Siddaramaiah's stature in the Congress party, and warned of agitation if he is made to step down.

Shivakumar camp was jubilant, and his supporters broke into celebrations on Wednesday in many parts of the state, including Bengaluru and Ramanagara, amid reports that their leader was all set to become the next CM.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah gathered outside his official residence, protesting amid intense speculation that he might step down.

(With inputs from ANI)