Will Siddaramaiah's exit erode Congress' AHINDA vote bank in Karnataka?

BELAGAVI, BENGALURU : The Congress’ strength which is deeply rooted in the AHINDA vote-base in Karnataka will certainly take a severe blow if Siddaramaiah steps down as CM at this crucial juncture, several AHINDA leaders across the state who are against Siddaramaiah’s exit say.

Including the Jarkiholi brothers, many backward class leaders express concern over the developments unfolding in the state, triggering fresh political debate.

AHINDA leader and MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi said the AHINDA vote base— minorities, backward classes and Dalits— which stood firmly behind Siddaramaiah’s leadership will take a hit with his exit from the top post.

He maintained that the Congress’ impressive victory in the 2023 Assembly elections and its recent bypoll successes were largely driven by Siddaramaiah’s mass appeal and the consolidation of AHINDA votes in favour of the party.

Another top Congress leader said that if Siddaramaiah resigns as CM under the current political circumstances, the Congress will suffer irreparable damage in the state. He further claimed that any shift in leadership could alienate the AHINDA communities from the party, severely impacting its electoral prospects in the 2028 Assembly elections. “Without Siddaramaiah’s leadership and AHINDA support, Congress may struggle even to cross 40 seats in the next Assembly polls,” he added.

The AHINDA unit is urging Siddaramaiah not to resign in the larger interest of the party and complete the term to eventually bolster party’s prospects ahead of the next assembly elections.

The open support of AHINDA to Siddaramaiah comes at a time when intense political speculation is underway within the Congress over leadership change and internal power-sharing arrangements in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Backward Classes leaders have warned the Congress top brass that any move to force Siddaramaiah to step down will be met with strong protests and could trigger a significant erosion of community support for the party.