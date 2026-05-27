Siddaramaiah seeks Governor appointment amid buzz over leadership change in Karnataka

Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka in the next two days, reports said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on May 28, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.
The development has fuelled speculation that Siddaramaiah may resign on Thursday, paving the way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.
“Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow,” a highly placed source close to the Chief Minister told PTI.
According to Congress sources, Siddaramaiah may submit his resignation to Governor Gehlot during the meeting.
The Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, had held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both jointly and separately, and is expected to take a final call on a possible change of guard after the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled next month.
Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing for Siddaramaiah, to step down from the top post, and a formula offering him a central role has been proposed, which he has not accepted. Siddaramaiah has also been offered a Rajya Sabha seat, according to sources.
At the heart of the leadership dispute is Shivakumar’s demand for elevation as Chief Minister, based on an alleged assurance given during the 2023 Assembly elections that Siddaramaiah would serve the first two-and-a-half years, followed by Shivakumar for the remaining term.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that discussions with the Congress high command will be addressed tomorrow, he made the remarks after paying floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
"After the independence of this country, he was the first Prime Minister. For 17 years, he was the Prime Minister of this country and served the people of this country. He was a socialist and a capitalist," he told the reporters after paying the tribute.
When asked specifically about talks with the party high command, Siddaramaiah said, "We will talk about it tomorrow."
Siddaramaiah is also set to hold a key breakfast meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)