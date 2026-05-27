Siddaramaiah seeks Governor appointment amid buzz over leadership change in Karnataka

Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka in the next two days, reports said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on May 28, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

The development has fuelled speculation that Siddaramaiah may resign on Thursday, paving the way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.

“Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow,” a highly placed source close to the Chief Minister told PTI.

According to Congress sources, Siddaramaiah may submit his resignation to Governor Gehlot during the meeting.

The Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, had held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both jointly and separately, and is expected to take a final call on a possible change of guard after the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled next month.

Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing for Siddaramaiah, to step down from the top post, and a formula offering him a central role has been proposed, which he has not accepted. Siddaramaiah has also been offered a Rajya Sabha seat, according to sources.

At the heart of the leadership dispute is Shivakumar’s demand for elevation as Chief Minister, based on an alleged assurance given during the 2023 Assembly elections that Siddaramaiah would serve the first two-and-a-half years, followed by Shivakumar for the remaining term.