No request yet from CM Siddaramaiah to meet Governor, says Lok Bhavan official

Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Lok Bhavan officials on Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, contrary to reports suggesting he may resign to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to assume office.

The clarification came a day after senior sources in the Chief Minister’s Office reportedly indicated that Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment with the Governor for Thursday.

However, officials at Lok Bhavan said Gehlot is currently in his hometown, Indore, in Madhya Pradesh.

When asked whether the chief minister had sought time to meet the Governor, a senior Lok Bhavan official said, "His Excellency is not here. There is no such information. As of now, there is no such message or information".

The official added that Siddaramaiah would have to meet the Governor once he returns.

Responding to a question on whether the chief minister could submit his resignation to the Lok Bhavan secretary instead, the official said Siddaramaiah could do so, if he wished.

Asked whether such a submission would carry the same validity as handing it directly to the Governor, the official said, "Yes. Then, when His Excellency arrives, he will confirm it. His Excellency may again ask him (Siddaramaiah) to come and submit it in person, depending on the procedure".

(With inputs from PTI)