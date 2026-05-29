'Governance failure': UBT leader Sanjay Raut slams Centre over reports on IAF role in NEET paper transport

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre over reports that the Indian Air Force (IAF) may be used to transport NEET-UG examination papers, saying such a move points to a "failure" in governance.

In a post on X, Raut said that the armed forces protect the country's borders, not "cover up NTA (National Testing Agency) and the education ministry's incompetence".

"This is a shameful admission of governance failure. After years of NEET paper leaks destroying the dreams of lakhs of students, the government now wants the Air Force to transport question papers," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that instead of fixing the system and punishing the guilty, the Centre was attempting to use the military as a "band-aid solution".

"Why should the Defence Minister have to chair meetings with the Education Minister for basic exam logistics? This only exposes the incompetence of the NTA and the Education Ministry," Raut claimed.

He demanded strict action against those responsible for paper leaks and called for reforms to restore transparency and credibility in the system.

"Students deserve real accountability," the Sena (UBT) leader added.

The government is exploring the possibility of using the IAF for the transportation of NEET-UG papers to ensure the foolproof conduct of the retest on June 21, official sources had said on Thursday.