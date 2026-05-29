NEET-UG to shift to computer-based format from next year, NTA tells SC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is prepared to conduct the NEET-UG examination in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year after consultations with the Centre.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which is hearing a batch of petitions related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak that led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination this year.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the NTA said a high-level committee of experts (HLCE) had recommended transitioning NEET-UG to the CBT mode.

The agency said NEET-UG remained the only major examination conducted by the NTA in pen-and-paper mode, primarily due to the scheme followed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.

It said all other major NTA examinations are already conducted in CBT mode.

"The HLCE has specifically recommended transition of NEET (UG) from PPT to CBT mode, along with the introduction of multi-session and multi-stage testing," said the affidavit filed by Director (Legal), NTA.

"The transition will be implemented from the next examination cycle in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (the client ministry for NEET-UG) - thereby bringing all major NTA examinations onto the CBT platform," it said.

The affidavit was filed in pursuance of the May 25 order passed by the apex court, which is hearing pleas, including the one seeking a direction to replace or restructure the NTA with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.

In its affidavit, the NTA said it has acted in good faith, with due diligence and in accordance with law to safeguard the integrity of the national examination system and the interests of a very large majority of bona-fide aspirants whose effort and integrity is not in question, and will not be devalued.