NTA extends deadline till June 22 to submit bank details for NEET fee refund; 13 lakh update account info

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline till June 22 for NEET-UG 2026 candidates to submit their bank account details for fee refunds, after the exam was cancelled over an alleged paper leak and is set to be conducted afresh.

While announcing the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21, the NTA had said no examination fee would be charged from candidates for the fresh test.

The NTA had also said fees already paid by students will be refunded.

In continuation of the public notices dated May 12 and May 22, the NTA had provided a facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund from May 22 to May 26 (till 11:50 PM).

In a notice shared on X on Wednesday, the NTA said so far around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details.

The agency said the extension has been granted to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their details.

The agency said, "In order to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their bank account details, NTA has decided to extend the facility for submission of bank account details, till 22 June 2026."