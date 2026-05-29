Netanyahu says India a 'major global power'; cites 'crazy love' for Israel amid global criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has referred to India as a “major global power,” saying the country shows "an absolutely crazy love for Israel"despite what he called efforts to delegitimise the Jewish state elsewhere.

Speaking at a leadership programme in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, he highlighted India while discussing Israel’s international ties, calling it an example of the country’s growing diplomatic outreach and expanding global partnerships.

The remarks came amid a fragile geopolitical situation in West Asia, with Israel facing security challenges on multiple fronts and seeking to strengthen ties with partners beyond its traditional allies.

"We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space.

And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India," Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.