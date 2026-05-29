SC lays down nationwide anti-human trafficking framework, mandates survivor rehabilitation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday laid down a comprehensive legal framework to combat human trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation and mandated dignified rehabilitation of survivors across the country.

Observing that human trafficking is a “direct assault on constitutional dignity”, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued binding directions to the Centre and all states to implement a nationwide “victim protection plan”.

The directions cover rescue, identification, rehabilitation, prosecution and stronger institutional coordination in trafficking-related cases.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed in 2004 by NGO Prajwala highlighting the rise in trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of women and children.

“This will remain very close to our hearts because it will go a long way in protecting vulnerable young girls and women,” Justice Pardiwala observed while pronouncing the judgment.

The bench clarified that consent is the key factor in distinguishing trafficking from voluntary adult sex work.

The court directed that police and rescue agencies must conduct an immediate threshold inquiry before initiating coercive action to prevent misuse of anti-trafficking laws.