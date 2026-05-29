Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags El Nino risk, urges states to prepare for weak monsoon

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged state governments to prepare for possible low rainfall and adverse weather conditions amid concerns over a potential El Nino impact and the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of below-normal monsoon this year.

He said the Agriculture Ministry is drawing up contingency plans to address any eventuality and asserted that there is adequate availability of seeds and fertilisers to meet demand during the upcoming Kharif season, which begins with the southwest monsoon in June.

"We are monitoring El-Nino phenomenon. We are not sure as of now but if such a situation arises and if there is any delay in monsoon or gap in rains, we are making preparation to deal with it," he told reporters on the concluding day of the National Agriculture Conference - Kharif Campaign 2026.

El Nino is a climate pattern caused by the abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, which disrupts global weather systems and is often linked to weaker monsoons and drought conditions in India.

Chouhan said the ministry is fully prepared to handle any adverse scenario and has advised states to remain ready at the district level for low rainfall or other challenging conditions.

He also urged "states to remain prepared at the district level for low rainfall or other challenging conditions", an official statement said.

Responding to the India Meteorological Department’s latest forecast, which predicted that the June–September southwest monsoon rainfall is likely to be 90 per cent of the long-period average with a model error margin of four per cent, he said, "We are making preparation".