Supreme Court directs HCs to pronounce judgement within three months of reserving order

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all high courts to deliver verdicts within three months of reserving orders, saying that in pronouncing judgments cause irreparable loss to litigants.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi stressing the need for speedy decisions in matters involving personal liberty and said that bail pleas should ideally be decided on the same day.

If orders are reserved, they must be pronounced and uploaded by the following day.

The apex court also said orders granting bail or suspending sentences should be promptly communicated to jail authorities, with the undertrial or convict released preferably the same day or, at the latest, the next day.

The apex court exercising its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution said if only the operative portion of judgment is pronounced, the reasoned verdict must be uploaded within 15 days.

The top court directed that if judgment is not pronounced within four months of reserving order, then parties can approach the Chief Justice of the high court to assign the matter to another bench.

The bench further said when a reasoned judgment is pronounced in open court, then the verdict must be uploaded on the website within 24 hrs.

The top court clarified that directions passed by it do not intend to cast aspersions on any particular judge or a high court judgement.

(With inputs from PTI)