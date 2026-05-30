Himachal Pradesh government makes dope test mandatory for joining government service

CHANDIGARH: Now, the Himachal Pradesh government has made a dope test mandatory for individuals before joining government service. The move comes as families are battling an escalating drug crisis gripping youngsters in these tranquil hills.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a meeting with administrative Secretaries in Shimla on Friday, sought details of the action taken against government employees found involved in the trafficking of chitta (heroin).

He said that the state government had launched a mass movement against chitta and was taking stringent action against the drug mafia.

He added that protecting the youngsters from the menace of drug abuse remains a top priority of the government. Sukhu directed all departments to issue necessary instructions to make dope testing mandatory for individuals before joining government service.

On May 11, the government had directed officials to take action against 123 government employees found to be involved in drug-related activities.

Of them, 31 employees, including 21 from the police department, had already been dismissed from service. In the last three years, 66 drug overdose deaths have been reported, and almost an equal number of those have gone unreported.

In 2023, only eight deaths were reported, and the number of deaths increased to 31 in 2024 and 27 in 2025.

Around 6,246 NDPS cases have been registered. 2,147 cases were registered in 2023, 1,717 cases were registered in 2024, 1,700 cases were reported in 2025, and 860 cases were reported in 2026.