Karnataka leadership change reignites Chhattisgarh's half-term CM controversy

RAIPUR: The recent leadership transition in Karnataka has reignited the political debate over the controversial "two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula" that dominated the tenure of the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, triggering a fresh war of words between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The issue resurfaced after a public statement by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, prompting renewed political sparring.

The debate gathered further momentum following differing responses from former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and BJP state Finance Minister OP Choudhary, reviving memories of the intense internal power dynamics that shaped Chhattisgarh's leadership after the 2018 Assembly elections.

Baghel firmly maintained that the Congress high command had never asked him to resign during his tenure.

"From the very first day I took oath as Chief Minister, I was constantly faced with the question of whether I was appointed for only two and a half years," Baghel said.