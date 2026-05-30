DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader; to take oath as new Karnataka CM on June 3

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as its new leader.

Shivakumar's name was proposed by Siddaramaiah, the outgoing chief minister, and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara before being approved by the legislators.

The meeting was overseen by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

However, the CLP meeting to elect the new leader took a break, and top leaders including Siddaramaiah, Venugopal and Surjewala went into a huddle in a separate room, according to sources.

The CLP also passed a resolution thanking Siddaramaiah for his leadership and contributions to Karnataka and the Congress party.

"I have resigned from the post of Congress Legislature Party leader and Chief Minister. The decision to appoint the next leader has been left to the high command," said Siddaramaiah after leaving the CLP meeting.

Earlier, Shivakumar met Venugopal and Surjewala at a hotel ahead of the meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony of DK Shivakumar as the new Chief Minister will be held on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan here, said Congress state unit working president G C Chandrashekhar.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said, initially, there was confusion regarding the venue.

Later, it was decided to hold it in the Governor's House.