No need for shock: RSS dismisses concerns over CJP, says Indian democracy can accommodate all voices

Indian democracy has the capacity to accommodate all voices and emotions, and “Gen Z” has faith in the country, senior RSS leader Sunil Ambekar has said, while reacting to the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Ambekar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said India follows democratic processes, conducts transparent elections, and has an open media environment, including social media. He made the remarks during an interaction with journalists on Friday.
Responding to a question on the CJP phenomenon, he said, “So I feel that any discussion in a democracy, and the various opinions people hold and express, shouldn't be treated like a shock. They should be considered part of the normal process....I believe the media is free enough to handle them. Political parties are there and capable as well... none of our institutions are weak,” he said.
He added, “Our people's power, our democracy are strong. I believe our democracy has the capacity to include everyone's voice and emotion, and people should trust that. RSS has full faith in it.”
Ambekar further said that India’s youth, or “Gen Z”, are optimistic about the country and operate within the constitutional framework. “India's youth or ‘Gen Z’ are very hopeful and have great faith in the country, and they work within the constitutional framework,” he said.
“In a democracy, various issues are raised, and there are democratic ways to handle them,” he added.
On RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks in a PTI interview about the need for continued people-to-people engagement with Pakistan, Ambekar said the organisation has always supported such interactions.
He said that while government-level talks remain a political and diplomatic decision, people-to-people dialogue should continue when official channels are not active.
“It is true, though, that when the things aren't moving through official channels, he (Hosabale) has said that people-to-people dialogue that is still happening should be kept going. Some issues still come up, and trade is still being carried on; that should be maintained so the relationship endures, and gradually some things will be resolved,” he said.
Ambekar also said the RSS has consistently opposed the Partition of India, adding that it would not have happened if the organisation had been stronger at the time.
(With inputs from PTI)