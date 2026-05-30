No need for shock: RSS dismisses concerns over CJP, says Indian democracy can accommodate all voices

Ambekar further said that India’s youth, or “Gen Z”, are optimistic about the country and operate within the constitutional framework. “India's youth or ‘Gen Z’ are very hopeful and have great faith in the country, and they work within the constitutional framework,” he said.

“In a democracy, various issues are raised, and there are democratic ways to handle them,” he added.

On RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks in a PTI interview about the need for continued people-to-people engagement with Pakistan, Ambekar said the organisation has always supported such interactions.

He said that while government-level talks remain a political and diplomatic decision, people-to-people dialogue should continue when official channels are not active.

“It is true, though, that when the things aren't moving through official channels, he (Hosabale) has said that people-to-people dialogue that is still happening should be kept going. Some issues still come up, and trade is still being carried on; that should be maintained so the relationship endures, and gradually some things will be resolved,” he said.

Ambekar also said the RSS has consistently opposed the Partition of India, adding that it would not have happened if the organisation had been stronger at the time.

(With inputs from PTI)