No resurgence for Punjab Congress: Former ruling party relegated to distant second in local polls

The setback was more pronounced in politically significant areas. In Gidderbaha Municipal Council, considered a Congress stronghold linked to Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party secured only two seats out of 19, while AAP swept 17.

Reacting to the results, Warring said the party’s performance was “praiseworthy” but alleged large-scale irregularities in the election process. He claimed around 750 nomination documents of Congress candidates were rejected, which he said significantly affected the outcome.

“The Municipal corporation elections have taken place in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Our performance in them was praiseworthy. 750 documents were rejected in Punjab. The AAP has won 595 seats. They contested unopposed in 80 seats… Those are the seats where papers were rejected, and candidates won unopposed without a contest,” Warring said.

He also accused the ruling party of misusing official machinery and following a “saam, daam, dand, bhed” strategy during the polls.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal hailed the results as a strong endorsement of the state government, with Mann claiming that voters had rejected “politics of hatred” and divisive politics. He also asserted that AAP’s combined tally far exceeded that of Congress, BJP and Akali Dal together.

Mann said AAP had secured around 890 seats with results for the remaining wards still pending, and expressed confidence that the party would cross the 1,000-seat mark.