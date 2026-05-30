'Unable to conduct a single exam within the country...destroyed entire education system': Rahul's dig at PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a 'vishwaguru'.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having 'completely destroyed' the country's education system.

His remarks came after the National Testing Agency said the CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly."

"Claims of being a 'vishwaguru', but are unable to conduct even a single examination within the country -- Modi Ji has completely destroyed the entire education system," Gandhi said.