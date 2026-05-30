'Why does PM Modi monitor only after something has happened?': Congress' Pawan Khera on NEET paper leak

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's recent submission before the Supreme Court regarding his monitoring of the NEET-UG paper leak issue, questioning accountability for recurring examination irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said paper leaks have continued despite previous controversies and questioned why intervention comes only after such incidents occur.

"Why does the Prime Minister start keeping an eye only after something has already happened?... Paper leaks are happening continuously; it happened in 2024 too, and even then, the Prime Minister didn't monitor it. Then it leaked again in 2026. So, whenever a paper leak happens now, will the Prime Minister resign? Take responsibility?," said Pawan Khera.

The Congress leader also questioned accountability within the Union government, taking aim at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Dharmendra Pradhan isn't being held accountable for anything anymore...The accountability for the past, Nehru ji's, is one thing. But whose is it for today? Ask that in 2047...Who will answer for those children whose futures have been ruined?," said Khera.