Deeply fascinated over Anaimanglam copper plates repatriated from Netherlands: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was deeply fascinated by the repatriation of the 11th-century Chola-era copper plates (Anaimanglam plates) from the Netherlands to India after more than three centuries.

PM Modi posted on X, "Ever since I returned from the Netherlands, I've been gripped by a deep fascination with the Chola-era copper plates that were brought back to India. Therefore, in the #MannKiBaat program, I spoke about them, and also elaborated on the three rare copper plates recently discovered in Chhattisgarh."

During Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Ancient copper plates from the Chola period were returned to India at a special ceremony held in the Netherlands. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was also present at the event. I am constantly receiving messages from India and abroad regarding these copper plates. People are expressing happiness and pride. There is also special enthusiasm among the Tamil community around the world."