Rahul targets Centre over CBSE OSM row, backs students over answer-sheet mix-ups

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre over the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, sharing a video of his interaction with a group of students and calling them brave young Indians who were met with "insults instead of answers" after raising legitimate questions.

Posting the video on social media, Gandhi described it as a revealing chat with my fellow 'anti-national Soros agents'. He also asserted that the students deserved a bright and secure future, adding, "We will make sure they get it."

"Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions, but got insults instead of answers," Gandhi said in his post on X, accompanying the video.

"They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it," he added.

In the video, Gandhi has an informal chat with the students about their ordeal. He also joked about how they were labelled "Pakistanis" and "deep state agents" after raising what he called legitimate concerns and issues.

"You are students. You are asking for your answer sheets, that's all. Now, suddenly, you have become anti-nationals. You have to accept the problem if you have to solve the problem. You are refusing to accept the problem and blaming the poor kids and saying, 'you are deep state, you are spies, terrorists,'" Gandhi says in the video, attacking the government over the On-Screen Marking controversy.

Several CBSE Class 12 students had flagged mix-up cases after accessing scanned copies uploaded on the portal and finding that the answer sheets did not belong to them.

A post on X by Class 12 student Vedant, alleging that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the revaluation process was not his, had gone viral. Several other students subsequently took to social media with similar claims.