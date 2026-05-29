'PM only cares about survival of his govt, not kids' future': Rahul slams Modi on CBSE OSM row

Another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cited media reports and said they uncovered that the CBSE kept diluting the technical conditions in its Request for Proposals (RFPs) from contractors providing the on-screen marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations this year.

Among other concerns, he said, were that the minimum scanning resolution was reduced from 300 DPI to 200 DPI, the mandatory Capability Maturity Model Integration certification was lowered from Level 5 to Level 3, penalties were oriented away from targeting errors to targeting speed, stipulation to scan without cutting the spine was removed, and the provision for a robotic scanner was dropped.

"The final RFP was issued only in August 2025, six months before the CBSE Grade 12 Board Exams. We already know that in the haste to roll out the OSM, the CBSE Board's wise suggestion to conduct pilots at the regional centers was ignored. Clearly, the CBSE's actions were characterised by an undue haste and an attempt to dilute quality and student-centric provisions to ensure that OSM is adopted by this year," Ramesh asked in his post.

"Several questions emerge. Why were the technical conditions in the RFP weakened? Was this done at the instance of the contractors who were bidding for the tender? Why did the CBSE weaken provisions that would have minimised errors and supported students and evaluators (higher scanning resolution, penalties for wrongly scanned copies, etc)? What constraints or pressures was it responding to?" he added.

Ramesh also asked what was the reason for the haste in adopting OSM without the due diligence of regional pilots and at the cost of diluting the technological infrastructure.

"Were background checks done on COEMPT, the company which was eventually given the contract by CBSE? Did the CBSE ever consider the fact that COEMPT was previously called Globarena and mired in controversies? Or was there pressure from the Modi Government's political masters to ensure the contract went to COEMPT?" he asked.

"The CBSE must come clean and release all documents relating to the choice of vendors, the modifications in the RFP, the reasons for the haste in adopting OSM, and the minutes of board meetings conducted in the run-up to the examinations. Perhaps the Mantri Pradhan can answer these questions instead of mudslinging and politicking," the Congress leader added.