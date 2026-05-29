Rahul, Pradhan trade charges over CBSE Class XII results controversy

Pradhan emphasised that the CBSE’s actions align with the Government of India’s procurement policy and assured that if any irregularities are discovered, action will be taken against those responsible. “As far as this issue is concerned, I take responsibility on behalf of the government for any inconvenience, and I request everyone that this is not the time for politics. I have said this earlier as well. Politics can be done later,” he said.

Hitting back, Gandhi said, “Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want, but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children.”

Posing a series of questions on X, Gandhi asked why the contract for the OSM module was handed to COEMPT, “a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena?”. He asked, “On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and government?”

Gandhi said that if PM Modi truly cared about the situation, he should have sacked Pradhan long ago for ruining the futures of lakhs of students.