'No accountability, no shame': Rahul slams PM, demands SIT, judicial probe in CBSE OSM row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged "massive irregularities" in the CBSE examination results and called for an independent judicial inquiry and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate what he described as an "entire scam".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned why the CBSE contract had been awarded to COEMPT, a company he said had previously faced controversies while operating as Globarena.

He further asked about the nature of the relationship between COEMPT's management and the Modi government.

"The CBSE examination results have been marred by massive irregularities, leaving millions of students across the country along with their parents in a state of shock," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

"And (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji? As always – no answers, no accountability, and no shame," he added.