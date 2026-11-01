COVID-19 criticism hardened China's attitude towards global community: Foreign Secretary Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that international criticism and perceived stigmatisation of China over the COVID-19 pandemic hardened Beijing's attitude towards the global community, contributing to its harsh response to the outside world and a prolonged, draconian lockdown at home.

Speaking at the Iqwat Global Business Conclave, organised by an association of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday, Misri said China felt that the international community was determined to blame it for the pandemic.

"COVID had already created a lot of stress multilaterally, internationally, but also bilaterally because the Chinese felt they were being stigmatised and were being blamed for COVID-19," he said.

Misri said India had never pointed fingers at China over the pandemic, but Beijing believed that the international community was trying to paint it black.

"So they had a very harsh response and harsh attitude to the international community in general for a while," he said, adding that this was also reflected in the "draconian lockdown" imposed on Chinese citizens for a considerable period.