China says bilateral ties with India not impacted by third parties; calls US tariffs on India ‘unfair’

NEW DELHI: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Monday said the India-China relationship is “not impacted by any third party,” a remark that appears to dismiss any speculation about Pakistan’s influence over Beijing impacting his country’s engagement with New Delhi.
Addressing a seminar marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the ambassador also reiterated that both India and China have been “victims of terrorism” and should cooperate more deeply to tackle the threat.
“The bilateral relationship between India and China is not impacted by any third party,” Xu said. “Both countries have suffered from terrorism. Cooperation—not confrontation—is the path forward.”
Ambassador Xu stated that New Delhi and Beijing have reached “important consensus” on boundary issues, and that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is currently working on what he called an “early harvest package.” While no further details were shared, the language signals that Beijing is keen on addressing the border question following a prolonged period of military standoff and diplomatic strain along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The ambassador also emphasised that the trajectory of India-China relations should be viewed from a long-term strategic perspective, not limited by tactical disagreements. “It should be the right choice for China and India to be good neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed,” he said.
Xu struck a notably economic tone when highlighting the trade relationship between the two countries. According to him, bilateral trade hit $88 billion in the first seven months of 2025, marking a 10.5% increase year-on-year. “We welcome more Indian companies to promote their products and invest in China, and we also hope India could provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises,” he added.
Citing robust people-to-people ties, Xu pointed out that Chinese diplomatic missions in India had issued more than 240,000 visas to Indian citizens this year. He also announced that direct commercial flights between the two countries are expected to resume shortly and described the reopening of pilgrimage routes to Tibet as a positive development. “These steps show that our people want closer engagement. We are ready to enhance exchanges across all sectors—including youth, think tanks, political parties, and media.”
Ambassador Xu also took aim at the United States for imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods, calling Washington’s actions “unfair” and part of a broader pattern of trade weaponization. “These tariffs are an example of the weaponization of trade. We must oppose any form of tariff and trade wars. China and India should work together to safeguard the multilateral trading system and the common interests of developing countries,” he said.
He also reiterated Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent call for reforming the global governance system, referencing the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) announced during the “SCO Plus” meeting. “We should promote a more just and equitable global governance system and advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world,” Xu said.