China says bilateral ties with India not impacted by third parties; calls US tariffs on India ‘unfair’

NEW DELHI: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Monday said the India-China relationship is “not impacted by any third party,” a remark that appears to dismiss any speculation about Pakistan’s influence over Beijing impacting his country’s engagement with New Delhi.

Addressing a seminar marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the ambassador also reiterated that both India and China have been “victims of terrorism” and should cooperate more deeply to tackle the threat.

“The bilateral relationship between India and China is not impacted by any third party,” Xu said. “Both countries have suffered from terrorism. Cooperation—not confrontation—is the path forward.”

Ambassador Xu stated that New Delhi and Beijing have reached “important consensus” on boundary issues, and that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is currently working on what he called an “early harvest package.” While no further details were shared, the language signals that Beijing is keen on addressing the border question following a prolonged period of military standoff and diplomatic strain along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).