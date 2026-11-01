DGCA mandates two pilots for Char Dham flights; operators threaten to suspend services from Monday

NEW DELHI: Following Friday's Uttarakhand helicopter crash, in which all six people on board were killed, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has directed operators to ensure that every aircraft flying in the Char Dham sector has two pilots on board from Monday (November 2). Single-pilot operations will not be permitted.

The move has been strongly opposed by most operators on the route, who have threatened to suspend operations from Monday (November 2) until the DGCA reviews its order.

A joint communication was sent to the DGCA on October 31 by 11 of the 13 charter operators, announcing the suspension of all flight operations. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Uttarakhand administration.

A DGCA source told this reporter that three key regulations would come into effect from November 2 and would be binding on all operators.

“From November 2, all Char Dham charter flights shall be operated with two pilots, and the co-pilot must also be a hill-qualified pilot.”

Secondly, all flights must obtain positive destination and en-route clearance from the Control Room at Sahastradhara in Dehradun before taking off for each leg of the Char Dham sector. The third regulation requires all crew members to file a Pilot Report (PIREP) after landing at each destination helipad during Char Dham charter operations, the source said.

Expressing strong opposition to the move, the operators' letter called for an alternative operational framework that adequately addresses safety concerns while ensuring the commercial viability and sustainability of helicopter operations in the region.

“We wish to formally convey that all participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from November 2, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators,” the letter stated.